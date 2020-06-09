Governor Sends Well Wishes To Commissioner Of Police

His Excellency the Governor, Nick Pyle, has accepted the Commissioner of Police's request to retire with effect as from 6pm today.

His Excellency the Governor, Nick Pyle OBE, has accepted a request from the Commissioner of Police to retire with effect from 18.00 hrs today, Tuesday 09 June.

Recognising the Commissioner’s 36 years of service to the Royal Gibraltar Police, and cognisant of him being awarded the Overseas Territories Police Medal for meritorious service in 2015, the Governor wishes the Commissioner all the very best for his retirement.

The Assistant Commissioner will perform the duties of the Commissioner until further notice, as set out in the Police Act 2006.





