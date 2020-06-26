Applications For ID Cards And Passports

Written by YGTV Team on 26 June 2020 .

Members of the public are reminded that, whilst counters at the Civil Status and Registration Office are closed, systems are in place to make it possible to apply for Identity and Civilian Registration cards. Application forms are available on the Civil Status and Registration Office portal at www.gibraltar.gov.gi and from egov.gi. Requests for application forms may also be made by contacting the Immigration Section at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (Tel: 20059828)

A statement from the Government follows below:

Completed application forms must be accompanied by the relevant documentation, a passport size photo and payment. They should then be posted to, or deposited at the Immigration Drop Box in the lobby of Joshua Hassan House, Secretary’s Lane.

Similarly, application forms for Gibraltar Variant Passports are available on the Civil Status and Registration Office portal at www.gibraltar.gov.gi and from egov.gi. Requests for application forms may also be made by contacting the Passport and nationality Section at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (Tel: 20051727)

Application Forms for UK Issued Passports, available to Gibraltar residents only, may be obtained by contacting the Passport and Nationality Section.

Completed application forms must be accompanied by the relevant documentation, a passport size photo and payment. They should then be posted to, or deposited at the ‘Passports and Nationality Drop Box’ in the lobby of Joshua Hassan House, Secretary’s Lane.





