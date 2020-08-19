Tax Returns Process To Continue As Previous Years

Written by YGTV Team on 19 August 2020 .

This year’s tax returns process will continue as previous years despite the Government’s hope that this service would move online by September.

A statement continued: “The Income Tax Office continues to work on delivering bespoke online facilities for users including facilities enabling users to file annual income declarations and manage individual claims for tax allowances online.

“We had hoped that these services would be available in September for the 2019/2020 year of assessment but unfortunately, some delays have been encountered in the development of these e-services and in order to avoid any uncertainty with returns from tax payers we propose for this year’s returns to continue as we have in the past.

“Consequently, the Income Tax Office is making preparations to supply every registered PAYE taxpayer in Gibraltar with a personalised tax return as in previous years and these should be received through the post this week. Please note that there has been no change to filing obligations and these continue to be due by no later than 30 November 2020.”

You can submit your tax return to by post, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or alternatively use the drop boxes provided in the lobby area via the St. Jago’s entrance.

For further enquiries or if you require assistance in this regard please contact the team on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.or +350 200 74924.