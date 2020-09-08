Governor Visits The Borders And Coastguard Agency

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2020 .

The Governor Sir David Steel, recently visited the Borders and Coastguard Agency on Monday 7th September to meet with Chief Executive Officer Aaron Chipol and the rest of the Senior Management Team.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Governor was introduced to various members of the Borders and Coastguard Agency during the initial part of his visit to the HQ where he was briefed on Aviation Security and Immigration matters. Sir David was later accompanied towards the Land Frontier where he was provided an insight as to the operational responsibility held by the Agency at said location.

Chief Executive Officer Aaron Chipol was pleased with how the visit went, adding; “It was a privilege to be able to welcome Sir David at the Agency’s HQ this morning. Upon being briefed on our intricate roles and responsibilities, the Governor expressed his interest in understanding the procedures put in place to ensure the secure running of operations.

“We appreciate Sir David for visiting us and we hope to be able to build on this by forging a resilient working relationship.”