Chief Minister Congratulates Linda Alvarez MBE

Written by YGTV Team on 12 October 2020 .

The Chief Minister has today written to Ms Linda Alvarez to congratulate her on her appointment as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in Her Majesty the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “You have worked tirelessly for sport in general and particularly for both editions of the Island Games that have been held in Gibraltar and your selfless dedication is laudable. It is therefore right and proper that your work should be recognised and rewarded and I am delighted that Her Majesty the Queen has deemed it to be so”.