Minister Cortes Meets University Students

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2020 .

The Minister for Education, John Cortes, visited the University on Tuesday morning to meet some of its recently enrolled students.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

During his visit, Minister Cortes met teaching staff and students on the University’s undergraduate nursing and postgraduate marine science programmes.

Addressing a full cohort of 18 first-year BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing students, he wished them luck on the programme, talked about the multidisciplinary nature of the nursing profession and praised the students for choosing a career within the essential services.

He then went on to meet the University’s new MSc Marine Science and Climate Change students - 80% of whom are from abroad. They shared their experiences so far and talked about some of the reasons why they chose the University of Gibraltar.