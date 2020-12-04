Certificates of Professional Competence (CPC) presented to Transport Managers

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2020 .

The Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani visited the Gibraltar Bus Depot today to present Certificates of Professional Competence (CPC) for transport managers.

It is a new EU requirement for all transport companies to have a qualified transport manager. The course was delivered by John Reape an approved UK instructor and was carried out under the umbrella of the Driver and Vehicle Licencing Department.

The following individuals were successful in completing the course: Paul Collado from Britannia Management, Mark Smith from Gib Oil, Chris Canepa from Basewell Ltd, Dylan Viagas from Robvia, Alan Lopez from Persian Rose Ltd and Alfred Porro from Gibraltar Bus Company.

Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani said: “I would like to congratulate the six candidates for having completed this course. The knowledge acquired during this course will serve to improve efficiency and safety in the relevant transport sector”.