Government thanks the Taxi Association for providing a free taxi service for the elderly

Written by YGTV Team on 14 January 2021 .

The Government has thanked the Taxi Association for providing a free taxi service for all senior citizens attending the ICC to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations.

This service involves taxi drivers picking up residents from their homes, taking them to their vaccine appointment at the ICC and waiting until their appointment is completed to return them to their homes.

This free service is being provided from 8:45am until 7pm from Monday to Saturday.

The Taxi Association were initially approached by the Government to provide them with a quote to deliver these services, but instead they decided to take this opportunity to help the community during these difficult times and provide this service free of charge.

The Taxi Association are receiving BEAT and are showing their support for the community in this way.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I am genuinely thankful to the Taxi Association for stepping up in this way and offering a taxi service free of charge for the senior citizens of Gibraltar. This will facilitate the vaccination process and demonstrates how the Gibraltarian community always pulls together at a time of crisis. Too often critics of taxi drivers like to criticise but fail to highlight moments like this and the other many instances when the members of the Taxi Association step forward to help our community as they do regularly at elections and on so many other instances. Well done to the GTA who are not just sitting back in receipt of BEAT payments, but stepping up to help!”