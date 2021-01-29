The Reserve – The New York Times Highlights International Interest In Gibraltar Real Estate

Written by YGTV Team on 29 January 2021 .

The New York Times recently featured The Reserve in their article on luxury international real estate, highlighting international home-buyers’ interest in Gibraltar.

A statement from Fairhomes (Gibraltar) continued:

Celebrated as “The Greenest Building in Gibraltar,” The Reserve is set to be a unique and pioneering development delivering both aesthetic and sustainable green initiatives.

The ground-breaking design will also provide a unique structural solution which will preserve, protect, and futureproof the historic heritage water tanks that sit below the current derelict Old Casino building.

Exceptionally located on the site of the former iconic 1950’s casino and nestled into the Rock above the 200-year-old Gibraltar Botanic Gardens, The Reserve apartments and penthouses will embody pure luxury, while enjoying magnificent views over the Bay of Gibraltar, the Straits and deep into Africa.

Following the in-principle agreement between Spain and Britain, which will allow Gibraltar to remain within the Schengen zone with unrestricted travel to most European countries, Gibraltar is expected to see continued growth and activity within the property market, with property prices rising further as it becomes an even more attractive place for investors and as a lifestyle choice for residents.

While just over 80% of the sales so far of the development have been to the local property market, emphasising a pent-up demand for luxury resort living, international buyers have also been enticed by the Mediterranean charms and benefits of owning real estate in Gibraltar. Indeed, we can reveal that almost 20% of sales so far are international purchasers with ties to Gibraltar.

Featuring a multitude of leisure facilities, The Reserve will boast an indoor pool, sauna, jacuzzi, cinema room, games room and gym while the resort deck on the 6th floor will host a beach style pool with a children’s area.

The style of the development combines modern architecture with a natural sensory experience. From the elevated living green rooftop gardens to the lush climbing and cascading foliage at various levels and elevations, creating vertical green facades throughout the development, which have been designed to blend with the surrounding area of the Nature Reserve and Gibraltar Botanic Gardens.

The launch of this luxury development by One Eden of 97 apartments was an outstanding success, with 95% already sold, and is a testament to the continued confidence in Gibraltar as well as the unique location The Reserve offers.






