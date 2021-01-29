Racing Pigeon Travels Almost 2,000 Kilometers to Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 29 January 2021 .

A local man has rescued a pigeon that has travelled to Gibraltar from Sicily, almost 2,000 km away.

Jinson Lima was out on his boat fishing around the Camp Bay area when he noticed what looked like a feeding frenzy. There was a group of seagulls diving and surrounding a particular area of water.

As he approached, he says he noticed that there seemed to be a bird struggling in the water.

Mr Lima continued his story: “Given that the seagulls were attacking it, I assumed it was a bird of prey. As my wife Concessa approached the bird she sounded the horn and the seagulls quickly dispersed. Using a net, I then rescued the bird and to my surprise it was nothing other than a pigeon.

“I dried it up, settled it inside the boat and then noticed that it had a couple of rings around its legs. Being familiar with breeding and caring for birds, I took the bird home, set up an enclosure for it to recover in and went about researching the origin of the bird.”

To his surprise, the pigeon was registered in Malta.

Soon after and through the extensive network created by the internet, Mr Lima found out that the pigeon belonged to a professional bird racer who had set the pigeon free in Sicily just four days ago. This was one of his prized pigeons which he enters in homing races.

Mr Lima continued: “Needless to say, we were both extremely surprised by my finding. We both noted that crossing the Mediterranean from Sicily to Gibraltar in four days would have been a near impossible feat if the pigeon were to do so by flying. It is therefore our understanding that having gotten lost somewhere near Malta, the pigeon must have ‘hopped on board’ a cargo boat, crossed most of the Mediterranean and then alighted close to Gibraltar only to be taken down by our resident seagulls.

“I am told that there is currently much media hype in Malta surrounding this incredible pigeon and its travels!”

Mr Lima says he is currently taking good care of the bird, feeding it vitamins as per the owner’s instructions and hoping that it can soon regain strength and be reunited with its owner in Malta.

He concluded: “I thought I would share this personal anecdote with you all. Although we may be locked down, nature always continues to marvel!”