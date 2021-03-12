Last Call For National Honours Nominations

12 March 2021

The Office of the Governor have issued their final call for National Honours nominations. Nominations should be submitted no later than Tuesday 6th April 2021.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

Nominations should be submitted no later than Tuesday 6th April 2021 on a Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB) Nomination Proforma for the attention of the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone. A copy of the GHB Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at The Convent Rear Gate Reception or from the GHB Secretary.

Nominations can be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominees' contribution or service.

Nominations can be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominees’ contribution or service.





