Cut-off date for receipt of claims – oil spill incident

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2021 .

The Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) is making members of the public aware that the insurance provider representing the vessel involved in last month’s oil spill incident is working closely with the GPA in respect of the ongoing remaining clean-up operations. The GPA would like to acknowledge the cooperation received from the insurance representatives in working towards the mutual aim of completing the clean-up operations at the earliest opportunity.

A previous Government press release advised members of the public that “If any boat owners have experienced any losses as a result of this incident, they should contact the Office of the Captain of Port”. As part of the ongoing final stages of the clean-up, the GPA says it will be setting a cut-off date for the receipt of any additional claims for consideration for further action.

This cut-off date will be close of business on Friday 19 March 2021. Any claims must be received at the Office of the Captain of the Port before this cut-off time if they are to be considered.