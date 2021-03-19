Commander British Forces Gibraltar Inspects Household Cavalry Regiment

Commodore Steve Dainton, Commander British Forces Gibraltar yesterday inspected soldiers from the Household Cavalry Regiment as they conducted ceremonial duties outside The Convent.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The Household Cavalry Regiment has been deployed in Gibraltar over the past few weeks on Exercise Daring Rock. In addition to the taking full advantage of the excellent training facilities in Gibraltar - both on and off the MOD estate – the Regiment has been conducting ceremonial duties this week whilst the Royal Gibraltar Regiment has been in the UK on Exercise Jebel Tarik.





