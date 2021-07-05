Oliver Cox Raises Over £1000 For RAF Benevolent Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2021 .

Local man, Oliver Cox, recently completed a 100-mile cycle around the Rock in support of the RAF Benevolent Fund’s Dambusters Ride, raising an impressive £1,177.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Taking place in May to mark the 79th anniversary of one of the most daring and audacious operations of the Second World War, the Dambusters Ride took place all around the world with individuals choosing to complete the Century (100 miles) or Half Century (50 miles) virtual rides.

To say thank you, Oliver was hosted by RAF Gibraltar for a visit to the Station where he met current serving personnel and had his photo taken alongside a visiting Boeing C-17 Globemaster III. The Station Commander, Wing Commander Nel Doherty said: "Having also conducted a charity ride around the Rock, I can appreciate what an incredible feat Oliver's achievement is. The RAF Benevolent Fund and wider RAF family are very grateful for his efforts and the money he has raised."

The RAF Benevolent Fund has a proud tradition of looking after serving and former members of the RAF, as well as their partners and dependent children. Thanks to Oliver’s remarkable efforts the funds raised could help pay for 24 weeks of care to help veterans stay happy and healthy in the place they call home, professional training for 48 veterans upon leaving the Service, or 150 home adaptations for those that require them.

