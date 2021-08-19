Commanding Officer Change At Gib Squadron

Written by YGTV Team on 19 August 2021 .

It was all change earlier this year for the Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) as Lieutenant Commander (Lt Cdr) Christian Lowe became the Squadron’s new Commanding Officer.

On assuming Command, Lt Cdr Lowe said: “It is an enormous privilege and a career highlight to take Command of Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron. To Command an operational unit at very high readiness in Gibraltar is a demanding yet incredibly rewarding role and I am fortunate to be working with such an exceptional team. I look forward to leading the Squadron as we welcome our future patrol crafts, HMS CUTLASS and HMS DAGGER, to Gibraltar and the Fleet.”

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron is the Royal Navy’s team of 26 personnel permanently based on the Rock, currently operating two fast patrol boats HMS DASHER and HMS PURSUER and three Pacific 24 RHIBs. This small, but extremely capable team, is specifically responsible for maintaining the sovereignty of the British Overseas Territory as well as providing force protection to the area’s maritime environment.

Lt Cdr Lowe joined the Royal Navy in May 2011 as a Warfare Officer and has previously served onboard Type 23 frigates and most recently within UK Strategic Command prior to selection for Command in Gibraltar.