Shania Rawlinson Crowned Miss Teen Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 31 August 2021 .

Shania Rawlinson was recently crowned by Niah Guiling as the new "Miss Teen Gibraltar" at the Alameda Open-Air Theatre.

The event was presented by Adnan Laoudy with entertainment provided by JFDance, R&S Boutique and Ella Vinet.

A statement follows below:

Choreography by Kelvin Hewitt (Nº1 Models Gibraltar) a very complicated decision for the judges to choose amongst the 12 beautiful contestants for the title. At the end votes were added and this determent the representative for Gibraltar at the Miss Teen Universe Pageant.

After two hours, The winner was 17 years old Shania Rawslinson, Shania was also awarded the Miss Catwalk award, 1st Princess was Ella Olivero who also won Miss Individuality and the Miss Social Network award and 2nd Princess was awarded to Arabella Barton who also won Miss Creative look. The Miss Friendship and the Beauty With A Purpose award was given to Isabelle Torres, Zuleima molina was awarded Miss Elegance, Miss photogenic was Zaihara Avellano, No1 Models Awards Shania Gaivizo and the sports model award was Anna Byrne.

Kelvin Hewitt Director of No1 Models would like to thank once again everyone who made the show possible especially my helpers for helping Backstage and my front of house, it was again another successful show with great feedback from the public.

Photography - Hayley Obrien

Makeup- Rafa Anaya, Franny Ferro, Maria