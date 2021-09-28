Government Statement on Eastern Airways

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2021 .

The Government says it has been involved in talks with Eastern Airways at the request of the airline relating to ensuring the long-term sustainability of their air services from Gibraltar.

A statement continued: “The discussions centred on the evaluation of the new services that commenced early in summer and the long term strategy with Gibraltar. It was noted that it had been a very difficult time to start the two new routes to Birmingham and Southampton given the ongoing impacts on travel related to Covid in particular.

“In line with many operators of services throughout Europe, Eastern Airways have decided to suspend their winter schedule and restart in March 2022 for the summer season.”

General Manager , Eastern Airways Roger Hage, said “It has been a difficult decision to take but all airlines are adjusting their flying programs depending on the demand into winter. Covid restrictions has made this even more unpredictable. We also have to ensure the sustainability implications and act responsibly to ensure the routes to Gibraltar work long-term. In adopting a seasonal approach this year achieves this and ensures long-term considerations apply. We will continue to work proactively with the Gibraltar Government on the summer schedule for 2022”.

The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, said “It is disappointing for us to have less routes for the winter season but we need to look at the wider picture. Eastern Airways want to come back next summer. They need to protect their finances like any other business and I back their judgement. Having said this, our capacity for the winter months is excellent as British Airways has agreed to increase flights. This means we actually have more seats to the UK even after this suspension. I will continue working with Eastern Airways and look forward to welcoming them back in the summer”.