A Coffee Morning with a Difference

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2021 .

A coffee morning to discuss women’s health issues was held at New Mole House Police Station this morning.

Organised by the RGP’s Women in Policing Forum as part of National Inclusion Week, dozens of officers and civilian staff attended the meeting – including Minister Samantha Sacramento and the Gibraltar Defence Police.

Throughout the morning a series of informal chats were held to dispel myths surrounding health issues affecting female staff.

A number of women talked about their experiences such as childbirth and the menopause, and how they had affected their professional and personal lives.

Sergeant Patricia Gonzalez, said: “From a woman’s point of view, if you want females in the workforce, then you need to acknowledge the physical changes that we go through such as pregnancy, endometriosis, menopause and infertility.

“The event was a real success and raised awareness about a number of women’s health issues and how this impacts women, their colleagues and partners. It was a safe place for women to openly talk about and share their experiences with other people in the job.”

Minister Sacramento, said: “I am delighted that the Royal Gibraltar Police continues to make important strides in its Diversity and Inclusion journey by focusing on Women in Policing as part of National Inclusion Week. As Minister for Equality and as Minister for Justice, I fully support equality in all aspects of our lives, especially in the work place and more so in uniformed bodies where women tend to be underrepresented.

“It is crucial that the Royal Gibraltar Police is representative of our community which it serves and that women play an important and central role in this organisation on a par with their male counterparts. This week is a great opportunity for all roles and ranks to participate in a variety of activities and presentations, focusing on equality and inclusion. It is important that the RGP takes part in events such as National Inclusion Week, as they continue to work towards equality of opportunity for all.”