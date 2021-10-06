GFSB Business Innovation Award 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 06 October 2021 .

The GFSB has announced the opening of applications for next years (2022) GFSB Business Innovation Award sponsored by Gibtelecom.

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

The online application form can be found on our website at the following link https://www.gfsb.gi/benefits/ awards/awards-online- application-form/ and needs to be submitted before Monday 31st January 2022.