Sadness And Condolences On The Death Of James Brokenshire

Written by YGTV Team on 08 October 2021 .

The Government of Gibraltar has issued a statement of condolence over the recent passing of James Brokenshire, former Northern Ireland Secretary and Home Office Minister.

A statement from the Government follows below:

It is with deep regret that HMGoG learns of the news that the former Northern Ireland Secretary and Home Office minister James Brokenshire, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018, has died at the early age of 53.

Mr Brokenshire took a keen interest in Gibraltar and in early 2017, when Northern Ireland Secretary, met with the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, interested to know how Gibraltar was dealing with the challenges of Brexit and offering his full support. Ministers also met with him virtually last year as part of the Overseas Territories JMC sessions.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, said: “This is a really sad announcement. He was a lovely and kind man and our sincere condolences go out to his family and colleagues. He was a brilliant Minister. He worked closely with us on some Gibraltar issues whilst he was dealing with Security and Immigration issues. His passing is a reminder of the cruelty of cancer as a disease and of the frailty of life. I have written to his family expressing sadness and condolences from Joseph and myself, as we had the pleasure of working with James, and on behalf of the whole of Gibraltar generally.”





