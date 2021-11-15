Awareness song marks anti-bullying week

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2021 .

To mark Anti-Bullying Week 2021 the Mayor and the Gibraltar Youth Choir have collaborated to produce an awareness video covering the song “You will be Found” from the musical "Dear Evan Hansen". ‘One kind word’ is this year’s theme for anti-bullying week 2021 and this video is keen to promote a message of positivity and unity. This forms part of the Mayor’s ‘We Are One’ campaign, which celebrates the unique togetherness of Gibraltar’s community.

The song can be viewed using the following link:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xsChPQP5nc

His Worship the Mayor, Christian Santos, said: ‘This beautiful song has a message of hope and positivity. You are not alone. For many, being bullied is an every-day occurrence. Be the change and make sure no-one feels alone. In a world that can sometimes feel like it’s filled with negativity, one kind word can provide a moment of hope. It can be a turning point. It can change someone’s perspective. It can change their day. It can change the course of a conversation and break the cycle of bullying.”

For more information, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.or tel 200 47592