Weather Advisory - Gale Force Winds And Heavy Swell

Written by YGTV Team on 18 November 2021 .

The Government, together with MeteoGib, have issued a weather advisory for gail force winds and heavy swell which is expected until tomorrow morning. This Advisory is likely to be extended on Friday.

Here’s the text of the advisory:

Strong Easterly winds will strengthen further today, becoming locally very strong with mean speeds of 22 to 28 knots and gusts expected between 35 to 40 knots, although isolated gusts to Gale force are possible between 40-45 knots in exposed areas, particularly towards the South of the Rock, and in association with any showers which could bring a risk of thunder.

Seas will also build through today with the significant swell expected to increase to 4m+ from 6pm onwards this evening, especially along the East side of Gibraltar and through the Strait, bringing very rough seas, and which could increase to 4.5 to 5.0m at times.

Travel conditions could become difficult at times today with the strengthening Easterly winds. This Advisory is likely to be extended on Friday.





