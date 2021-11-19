Royal Gibraltar Police’s Search Team And Support Unit Training Days

19 November 2021

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s Search Team and Police Support Unit received three days of intense refresher training this week.

Search Officers must pass a yearly written exam and a practical search (where they have to find hidden explosive devices) in order to remain licensed.

Together with the Gibraltar Defence Police Search Advisors, they studied methods of attack, how to recognise various types of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other items used by terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Police Support Unit were busy doing public order training – ahead of Gibraltar’s upcoming international football matches.

PSU officers are trained to deal with a variety of public order situations over and above those faced by uniformed police officers.



