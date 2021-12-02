Miss Gibraltar 2021 Janice Sampere Reaches Miss World Talent Show Semi Final

Written by YGTV Team on 02 December 2021 .

Miss Gibraltar 2021 Janice Sampere has reached the Miss World talent show semi-final, with a dance piece choreographed by Yalta Pons.

A statement from the Miss Gibraltar Office follows below:

Miss Gibraltar 2021, Janice Sampere recently left Gibraltar to participate at the Miss World Pageant being held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which this year celebrates its 70th anniversary.

On her arrival, Miss Gibraltar as well as all the other 123 contestants, began participating in a spectacular festival including a full schedule of activities, such as receptions, filming, touring and a very popular talent show. The Miss Gibraltar Office is delighted to announce that Janice has reached the talent show semi-final, with a stunning dance piece choreographed by Yalta Pons.

In addition, Miss Gibraltar and all other contestants are busy rehearsing for the final; the grand culmination of a period during which Janice will have the opportunity of making worldwide friends and representing her beloved Gibraltar.

Minister forCulture JohnCortes commented,“I am so pleased for Janice, and particularly so for her so successfully taking Gibraltarian dance onto the world stage, reflecting the high quality of dance and choreography that we have in Gibraltar.

Everyone can follow and express support for Janice throughout this time as she updates her journey on her Social Media Channels, including Miss Gibraltar Facebook, Miss World Facebook, MobStar & Instagram.

The final itself takes place on Thursday 16th December 2021.