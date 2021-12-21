Ministry of Equality Delivers Presentations at the University of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2021 .

The Ministry of Equality delivered a presentation on equality matters with a focus on disability and gender to the current cohort of PGCE (Postgraduate Certificate in Education) students at the University of Gibraltar.

Two officers from the Department of Equality, Jason Belilo and Marlene Dalli delivered a full day’s presentation on a number of equality issues, including diversity and inclusion, gender stereotypes, unconscious bias, and disability language and etiquette.

Teaching on equality and inclusion is a necessary competence of the PGCE training and the University of Gibraltar was well placed to deliver this element of the course through the Ministry of Equality.

This event continues and builds upon the work already undertaken by the Ministry of Equality in the field of diversity and inclusion with a similar presentation having been delivered to the PGCE’s cohort in 2019 and 2020 as well as similar presentations to the Youth Service and Girl Guiding Gibraltar in recent years.

The Ministry of Equality also restarted its Disability Equality and Customer Care training for the public sector, through the Human Resources Department, this week. More classes will be delivered in 2022 and these will start as from January.

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said, “I am delighted that the Ministry for Equality has been invited, once again, to address the University of Gibraltar’s PGCE students on equality matters given that teachers play a pivotal role in promoting the key values of social justice and fairness to the younger members of our community. Equality issues are an intrinsic part of the PGCE programme of study and I am very pleased to have been able to provide support in this way. It is very important that we continue to promote equality within the local community and that we continue to work with key stakeholders across Gibraltar.”