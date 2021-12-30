Gibraltar Morocco Business Association Meets with Mayor of Tangier

Written by YGTV Team on 30 December 2021 .

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association Secretary Mr. Steven Marin together with Strait of Gibraltar Association Patrons Mr. & Mrs. Sacramento, Mr Saad Benyakoub Coordinator of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award- Tangier, Mr Abdelatif Chebaa Hadri from Tangier Tour Guides Association, and GMBA Executive Assistant Mr Mohamed Imrani were invited to meet the new Mayor of Tangier Mr. Mounir Lymouri at the City Hall in Tangier yesterday.

This meeting is part of the ongoing strategy by Gibraltar Morocco Business Association to build bridges at all levels between Gibraltar and Morocco.

A spokesperson said: “Discussion centered on the many projects both associations have been working on since we opened up our office in Tangier in November 2019 with most projects having to be slowed or completely postponed due to the pandemic and the ceasing of air and maritime links, so this meeting was an opportunity to touch base with the newly elected Mayor and brief him.

“We also discussed the many challenges ahead of Gibraltar with the ongoing negotiations with EU, UK and Spain over Gibraltar’s future relationship with EU under the “New Year’s Agreement”, we were reassured by Mr.Lymouri of his support to cooperate in building business, cultural, sporting, educational and tourist links between Tangier and Gibraltar whatever the outcome of the negotiations with EU.”

Steven Marin GMBA secretary commented after the meeting: “This meeting had taken a few months to arrange given the pandemic and the elections in Morocco, but we finally had an opportunity to put forward to the new Mayor all our projects we have been working on since we opened our office, it was gratifying to hear the mayor pledging his support in achieving even closer ties with Gibraltar and wished the whole of Gibraltar a Happy healthy and prosperous 2022.”