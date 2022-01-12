Recognition For PC Earl

Gibraltar Defence Police Officer PC 24 Graham Earl received a formal recognition by Chief of Police Rob Allen in a small ceremony held in the GDP Headquarters.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

PC Earl was commended for his exemplary professionalism and skill in coordinating law  enforcement vessels from both Gibraltar and Spain engaged in a search and rescue  operation which took place last year within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters. In doing so  he undoubtedly saved the lives of two persons who would otherwise have been lost to the  sea. 

Chief of Gibraltar Defence Police Rob Allen commented: “The incident was a search and  rescue operation that was expertly coordinated by PC Earl. Without detracting from the skills  of the various teams deployed at sea, PC Earl’s calm and methodical approach to the task  enabled him to direct the marine crews to find these individuals and save their lives. I am  delighted to be able to formally recognise his work today.” 

PC Earl commented: “I am very pleased to have been recognised for the work that went into  this Search and Rescue operation. I was fortunate to be able to fall back on my extensive  operational experience, from my time with the Met Police, in being able to effectively co ordinate this incident. I was one of a number of cogs in the machine that enabled these  people to be rescued.” 

“As a marine officer myself I know first-hand how challenging it can be searching for persons  in the water at night, and those officers from the GDP and H.M. Customs who deployed to  sea that night are equally worthy of recognition.”



