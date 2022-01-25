RGP Personal Safety Training

This week new RGP recruits are spending five days learning about Personal Safety Training.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

It’s very hands-on in the RGP’s Training School this week.

The new recruits are spending five days learning about Personal Safety Training (PST).

In line with the UK College of Policing’s guidelines, instructors are teaching them how to diffuse heated situations and use communication to try to resolve issues without the use of force.

Recruits also learning self-defence tactics and how to use handcuffs, police batons and limb restraints in a legal and proportionate way.

Later on this week, they will learn how to use Captor spray (incapacity spray), which is used for violent and non-compliant members of the public.

Sgt Paul Chiara, who heads the PST, said: “Every police officer is given PST training when they join the RGP.

“This training is essential and could prevent harm, injury or save a life.”

The 20 officers are now in their third week of the Training School and are due to start in June.