Victor Bashery Is Inducted Into The Gibraltar Music Hall Of Fame

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2022 .

Well-known local conductor Victor Bashery has been inducted into the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame at an intimate ceremony held at the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson said: “Mr Bashery was the conductor of the Gibraltar Band and composed the Gibraltar March. It was for this and his many achievements that the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame committee accepted the nomination for his inclusion into the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame.



“The award itself was accepted by his three nieces Mercedes Bashery, Dinorah O'Shea and Mari Carmen Wicks who travelled from the UK to Gibraltar for the occasion. They were honoured to receive this award in memory of their Uncle Victor.



"We aim to please and nothing gives us greater satisfaction than to see those greats from the Gibraltar Music Scene being recognised for all their achievements. It was a rather special one for us as Mr Bashery became our 30th inductee."



The 2022 Class of the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is due to take place in June and below is a full list of those inductees and with two more left to be announced:



Bertina Garcia, Maria Jesús Bonfiglio, Louis Caballero, HT & The Rockbeats, The Smith Family, Paul Riley.



Nominations for the 2023 Class are already being accepted.

The Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame is the brainchild of the Gibraltar Live Music Society and was established in 2017.



The Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Committee would like to thank the Botanic Gardens' Event Coordinator Chloe Loddo for all her liaising and for ensuring that everything went smoothly.



Top pic: From left to right; GLMS Vice President Ernest D Diaz, Mercedes Bashery, Dinorah O'Shea, Mari Carmen Wicks and GLMS President David J Diaz.



Middle pic: The Bashery Family: Mercedes Bashery, Dinorah O'Shea and Mari Carmen Wicks.



Bottom: Victor Bashery as conductor of the Gibraltar Band.