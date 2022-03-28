‘Trust Me, I’m A Doctor’ Wins Best Play At 65th Gibraltar International Drama Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2022 .

The 65th Gibraltar International Drama Festival reached its conclusion at the Gala Night on Saturday 26th March 2022. This year’s festival winner for the Best Play was awarded to The Magazine Studio Theatre for their play ‘Trust Me, I’m A Doctor’.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Adjudicator, Mr Michael Poynton GoDA, ADA announced the following Awards:

ADJUDICATOR’S AWARD was awarded to GAMPA Teens for their play ‘Domino Effect’.

BEST SET PRESENTATION was awarded to Santos Productions for their play ‘The C Word’.

BEST TECHNICAL PRESENTATION was awarded to Rock Theatre for their play ‘Interior: Panic’.

BEST SUPPORTING YOUTH ACTOR was awarded to Matthew Navas for his role as ‘The Man’ in ‘Every Time We Think of Them’ a play presented by Bayside and Westside Drama Group.

BEST SUPPORTING YOUTH ACTRESS was awarded to Bella Torres for her role as ‘Alice’ in ‘Every Time We Think of Them’ a play presented by Bayside and Westside Drama Group.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR was awarded to Stefan Garcia for his role as ‘Ben’ in ‘Trust Me, I’m A Doctor’ a play presented by The Magazine Studio Theatre.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS was awarded to Nyree Robinson for her role as ‘Dee’ in ‘Trust Me, I’m A Doctor’ a play presented by The Magazine Studio Theatre.

BEST YOUTH ACTRESS was awarded to Tiana Cartwright for her role as ‘Diwata’ in ‘Speech And Debate’ a play presented by The Magazine Studio Theatre.

BEST YOUTH ACTOR was awarded to Louis Russo for his role as Richard III in ‘Dark Sketches of Richard’ a play presented by White Light Theatre.

BEST ACTRESS was awarded to Tanya Santini for her role as ‘Rose’ in ‘Trust Me, I’m A Doctor’ a play presented by The Magazine Studio Theatre.

BEST ACTOR was awarded to Christian Santos for his role as ‘Dad’ in ‘The C Word’ a play presented by Santos Productions.

BEST DIRECTOR was awarded to Hannah Mifsud for her play ‘Trust Me, I’m A Doctor’ presented by The Magazine Studio Theatre.

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT was awarded to Julian Felice for his play ‘The Blue Whale’ presented by Bayside and Westside Drama Group.

FESTIVAL WINNER for the BEST PLAY was awarded to The Magazine Studio Theatre for their play ‘Trust Me, I’m A Doctor’.

The presentation of awards was carried out by the Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes MBE JP MP.





