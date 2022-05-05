Unite Welcomes DIO Contract Award to Mitie

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2022 .

Unite the union says it is “extremely pleased” that Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has selected Mitie Defence Ltd as the preferred bidder for the new contract in Gibraltar. The £155 million contract, will provide maintenance work, repairs, servicing, and hard facilities management to the MOD's estate in Gibraltar.

Unite the Union Christian Duo said: “This is welcome news following significant delays in the preferred bidder announcement by DIO. The fact that Mitie Defence Ltd has been awarded the 7 year contract is something that Unite embraces, as it will bring the continuity that our members wished for. Unite in the coming weeks and months will be engaging with the company, whilst the mobilisation of the new contract takes place, with a view to asses the details of the new contract and what this entails, as changes are envisaged however we are confident that this will not bring job losses.



“We have developed a strong relationship with Mitie management both in the UK and Gibraltar and we are sure that our members aspirations in terms of improvement to their living standards will continue, as has been the case consistently since the start of the ISP contract back in 2007. In partnership we can deliver an improvement in the service to the MoD in Gibraltar and at the same time our Union members pay aspirations.”