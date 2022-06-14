Retirement And Promotions At AFRS

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2022 .

Two promotions were recently announced at the Airport Fire and Rescue Service. These arose following the retirement late last year of Sub Officer Adolfo Alman who had served a combined total of 38 years in the Fire Service.

A statement from the AFRS follows below:

Starting his career in 1984 with the then Admiralty Fire Service at the HM Dockyard, he was the final individual remaining who had served with the AFS following its closure in 1993.

That year he was transferred to a newly amalgamated Defence Fire and Rescue Service at RAF Gibraltar, which eventually in 2015 became a HM Government of Gibraltar organisation and remodelled as the Airport Fire and Rescue Service.

Following on from this retirement and after a rigorous selection process, Leading Firefighter Tyronne Avellano was recently promoted to Sub Officer and has already taken up his new role as Operations Commander and 2 I/C with Red Watch.

Sub Officer Avellano joined the Fire Service in 2007 undertaking a considerable number of courses to develop his career. He has been the lead officer in charge of Breathing Apparatus serviceability as well as qualifying as instructor for both Compartment Fire Behaviour Training and First Aid Responder Training.

He has just returned from the Fire Service College in UK where he attended a Hazardous Materials Incident First Responder course. This will greatly enhance and further his knowledge and experience for any incident involving hazardous materials, assisting to bring them to a successful conclusion and managing them in a safe and effective manner, skills vital to his new role.

Consequently, Firefighter Daniel Cabezutto has also been promoted to Leading Firefighter. Leading Firefighter Cabezutto joined the Fire Service in 2009 and is a qualified Instructor for Fire Service Physical Training, Road Traffic Incidents as well as a Hydraulic Cutting Equipment Instructor and Technician. He has now joined White Watch and also just returned from the Fire Service College, having undertaken the Hazardous Materials Incident First Responder Course together with Sub Officer Avellano.

The AFRS Management Team congratulates both promoted officers in their new appointments and wishes them well in their careers going forward. We also wish Sub Officer Alman all the best in his retirement





