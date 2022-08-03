Sensory Adaptations And Easy Access Pass Reminder

Written by YGTV Team on 03 August 2022 .

Sensory adaptations will be available throughout the fair period from Saturday 20th to Sunday 28th August 2022, from 7pm to 8.45pm, when lights will be switched off and sound minimised.

In addition, an ‘Easy Access Pass’ (the Pass) which can be used at any time will be available to persons of reduced mobility.

A statement from the SDGG and GCS follows below:

As previously announced, Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Self Determination Group for Gibraltar (SDGG), in conjunction with the Ministry of Equality, are working to make the Gibraltar Fair inclusive and sensory friendly.

Sensory adaptations will be available throughout the fair period from Saturday 20th to Sunday 28th August 2022, from 7pm to 8.45pm, when lights will be switched off and sound minimised. This will be particularly beneficial for those with autism, photosensitive epilepsy, visual and hearing impairments.

In addition, an ‘Easy Access Pass’ (the Pass) which can be used at any time will be available to persons of reduced mobility.

The Pass will be applicable in two different ways:

At attractions where there is a requirement to queue, Pass holders must present their Pass to the attraction greeter upon reaching the head of the queue. The attraction greeter will then secure a seat for the Pass holder. At attractions where there is no designated queue line, Pass holders will need to present their Pass to the attraction greeter at the ticket box when purchasing a ticket. The attraction greeter will then secure a seat for the Pass holder.

Individuals interested in applying for the ‘Easy Access Pass’ will need to complete an Application Form, available from GCS at the City Hall, John Mackintosh Square, Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 2pm, or via GCS’ website www.culture.gi. Completed Forms must be returned to the City Hall by Friday 5th August 2022.

Applicants will need to provide proof of their disability either by providing a copy of their Disability Information Card, their valid Blue Badge, or by signing the Application Form waiver which allows GCS to contact relevant Government Departments and Agencies. Information provided will be held securely by GCS in accordance with its obligations under the Data Protection Act 2018.





