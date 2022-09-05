British Forces Gibraltar Fly The Red Ensign For Merchant Navy Day

05 September 2022

British Forces Gibraltar, in conjunction with the Seafarers Welfare Committee were delighted to fly the Red Ensign in an annual campaign on Saturday 3 September.

The day is celebrated to honour the brave men and women who kept the UK afloat during both World Wars and celebrate our dependence on modern-day merchant seafarers who are responsible for more than 90% of the UK’s imports. The day coincided with Merchant Navy Day.



In 2022, this is particularly poignant after the British Merchant Fleet, and indeed mariners of every flag, have kept us supplied during the pandemic often at great personal cost.



During a ceremony on Saturday evening, Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, the Seafarers Welfare Committee and members of RFA Tidesurge gathered to celebrate and watch the flag being hoisted.



Commodore Guy said: “It is a fantastic privilege to be here on RFA TIDESURGE with representatives of all three services and the Gibraltar Port Welfare Committee.



“As a British maritime hub and home to the Royal Navy here in Gibraltar we must use this event to avoid sea blindness and honour the efforts of the British Merchant Fleet marked by raising the Red Ensign onboard today.”





