Gibraltar Digital Athletics Academy

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2022 .

The Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy has partnered with the Gibraltar Esports and Video Games Association (GEVGA) to setup the Gibraltar Digital Athletics Academy (GDAA).

A statement from the Gibraltar Digitial Skills Academy follows below:

Esports is one of the fastest growing sectors within the technology sector and is something we both entities want to grow within Gibraltar. The new Academy will not only focus on [developing gaming skills across various game titles, but will also emphasis on the educational side to teach core skills such as organization, team work and communication.

GDAA has also been working with the University of Gibraltar’s Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming to create it’s code of conduct and safe gaming learning program to ensure that esports athletes are coached and are playing in a safe environment. Items such as caffeine addiction, loot boxes and general well being will form an integral part of weekly coaching sessions.

Having shown strong representation in the recent Commonwealth Esports Championships, following from Gibraltar’s membership into the Global Esports Federation, esports in Gibraltar has taken huge strides towards being represented at the global international stage. There has been huge interest shown locally of esports players wanting to represent Gibraltar internationally and Esports Gibraltar have formed teams on various titles, the likes of Valorant, Rocket League, eFootball, Streetfighter V and FIFA. GEVGA will be hosting national qualifiers on an annual basis to deliver the highest level of competitors to make Gibraltar proud. .... growing esports at grassroots level will ensure Gibraltar continues to be competitive on the international stage.

Our first gaming title will be eFootball 2022 and Commonwealth esports Athlete Dean Penfold will be leading the coaching sessions. Athletes will train and compete at The Academy using our best in class facilities which include our newly acquired Playstation 5s.

More titles will be delivered in due course including Fortnite and Rocket League.

To further promote this, Start Up Grind will be hosting a Fireside Chat event were we will be discussing the new learning opportunities Esports and the GDAA can bring;

https://www.startupgrind.com/events/details/startup-grind-gibraltar-presents-1st-anniversary-digital-skills-academy-developing-esports-opportunities/