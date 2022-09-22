BCA Respond to Together Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 22 September 2022 .

The Borders and Coastguard Agency says it “strongly condemns” the recently issued press release by Together Gibraltar. The BCA says that, in the party’s statement, “an important operational practice carried out diligently by their Officers is insensitively compared to that of an institution used to perpetrate war crimes against millions of innocent civilians.”

The Agency’s CEO Aaron Chipol said: “At no point does the BCA carry out ‘raids’ on individual’s properties but rather entry is gained to a residence after receiving authority from the home-owner. This is an essential function that our Officers conduct in liaison with other Government Departments to ensure that requirements are met. My professional and hard-working Officers have my complete support in providing this service and it is unjust to liken their efforts to those of a criminal regime”.



