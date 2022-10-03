Gibraltar Savings Bank Launches New Website And Twitter Account

Written by YGTV Team on 03 October 2022 .

The Gibraltar Savings Bank (GSB) has announced the launch of its new GSB website as part of its strategy to provide improved and enhanced services.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The website contains all of the standard information and seeks to improve the interaction with our customers, allowing them to book appointments online and specify the purpose of those appointments.

The new website will provide:

Up to date information of the products offered by the Gibraltar Savings Bank. This includes all details of the various Fixed Term and Monthly Income Debentures, Ordinary Deposit Accounts and the Children’s Bond Accounts.

Links to all types of forms for download for each of above.

Access to the new GSB Appointments System, which will allow for advance appointments to be booked.

A link to the new GSB Twitter Account.

The website also has a number of accessibility features which allows users to use different font sizes (zoom facility) and contrast.

Further enhancements are expected in the future and these will be announced both on the website and its Twitter account.

The website and twitter accounts can be accessed here: www.gsb.gov.gi and @gibsavingsbank