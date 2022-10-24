Seasonal Flu And COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 24 October 2022 .

The Gibraltar Health Authority continues to roll out the seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccination programme. The Primary Care Centre will call those who are eligible for the vaccines and offer them an appointment. The programme will run 7 days a week.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

If you have not been offered an appointment and are concerned that you could have been missed, please contact the COVID-19 vaccination team on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please call 200 66966 only if you are unable to email.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘We are pleased with the uptake of both the seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccination boosters since we launched the program on the 3rd October. We have now administered over 2,100 vaccines. We can confirm that no serious side effects have been reported other than what we would anticipate such as a sore arm and feeling feverish for a few days. This is a sign that your body is responding well to the vaccine and mounting an immune response. If you experience these symptoms after a vaccination our advice is to stay well hydrated and take simple over the counter pain relief such as paracetamol. We will be continuing to call eligible individuals to attend for vaccination and I would strongly encourage you to take up the offer when called’.





