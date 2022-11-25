Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize Gibraltar 2022 Exhibition Now Open

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2022 .

The Finalists' Exhibition for The SAF Students Prize, Gibraltar 2022 is now open at the Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art Gallery (GEMA).

A statement from the Sovereign Art Foundation follows below:

The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) is a charity registered in Gibraltar and is excited this week to announce that the Finalists' Exhibition for The SAF Students Prize, Gibraltar 2022 is now open.

Please go and visit the exhibition, to support this fantastic display of the 20 student artists aged 11-18, who were shortlisted from the 87 entries received. Congratulations to all for being in the shortlist.





The student’s work is on display until 6 December at the Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art Gallery (GEMA) on Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road. GEMA’s opening hours: Monday to Friday 11.00am - 3.00pm, (late opening on Tuesday and Thursday to 6.00pm).

Between now and 5 December, we also need YOU to please go and vote for your favourite artwork, either via paper slip in the exhibition, or online here: https://www.sovereignartfoundation.com/art-prizes/student-art-prize/gibraltar/ ; voting is free and there is strictly one vote per person, in order to make this a fair contest).

The finalists and their artworks are (in no particular order):

‘Focus’ by Gabriella Ghio (14)

‘Oranges’ by Evan Ruiz (17)

‘Remains of life’ by Sofia Hillman Rota (15)

‘Gaze upon’ by Shaniah Garcia (17)

'Still Life' by Hannah Elliott (11)

‘Through the Splash’ by Nicole Zinovev (16)

‘Power of Religion’ by Luna Sarah Attias (17)

‘HEADACHE’ by David Llamas (17)

‘The Screen’ by Mae Wilkie (17)

‘Eye can see you’ by Claudia Amarilla Rivera (15)

‘Abuelo’ by Ruby Brooks (15)

‘Bedtime’ by Gabriella Tsagkatakis (15)

‘Batik Pillow’ by Mia Camilleri (16)

‘Old town’ by Lauren Guy (17)

‘Rocky Paths’ by Emily Hermida (17)

‘Strangled by numbers’ by Alex Moreno (18)

‘Up the Stairs’ by Ryn Rosado (16)

‘Vulnerable’ by India Borge (17)

‘When the sea hits the land’ by Jeremy Ignacio McMahon (17)

‘Wonderland Through The Keyhole’ by Shelli Abudarham (18)

Some of the artworks are also for sale, via silent auction, the proceeds of which are split equally between the artist and the local charitable art initiatives working with children and the arts that we support in Gibraltar.

Stay tuned for the winner’s announcements on 6 December. There are three prizes to be won. The winner of the Judge’s Prize will be awarded a trophy and £800; their school art department will receive £2,000. The most popular artwork voted by the public will be awarded the Public Vote Prize, the winner of which will receive a trophy and £400; £1,000 for their school. Furthermore, the Hassans Prize will award £400 each to the student and their school.



The judging panel comprises Rowan Bain, Principle Curator, William Morris Gallery & Vestry; Sarah Devincenzi, artist and educator; Sebastian Rodriguez, local artist; Gallerist and Curator Magda Bellotti and Howard Bilton, Founder and Chairman of SAF.



This prize would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors and SAF are grateful to have generous backing from Hassans International Law Firm Limited as a gold sponsor; alongside: Simmons Gainsford; TEAM Asset Management; Brooks MacDonald International; Image Graphics; Schroders, Gibraltar Cultural Services and Face Frames.

