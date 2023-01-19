New Parking Arrangements At Europa Point Public Car Parks

The Ministry of Transport has announced new parking arrangements at the two car parks situated at Europa Point, following stakeholder and public feedback.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Numerous concerns were raised where parking availability for the facilities in the area were taken up by long term stationary vehicles. As a result of this feedback, the following parking measures are to be implemented:

The southern car park (closest to the children’s park) will see the introduction of no overnight parking for all vehicles between the hours of 2am to 8am daily. This will allow for the car park to remain clear everyday so that users of the sporting complex, the children’s recreational facilities or to visit relatives in the nearby area may do so between the hours of 8am to 2am. The car park will be demarcated in yellow to denote a parking restriction during the hours after 2am.

The existing bus laybys are to be signposted and to be used for coaches and Public Service Vehicles who are servicing this area on a daily basis. This will facilitate the loading and unloading of passengers wishing to visit the area without the need of parking elsewhere.

Nun’s Well car park will see the introduction of monthly cleaning campaigns every 2nd Wednesday of the month with the aim of keeping this frequently visited part of Gibraltar clean as well as removing long stay and derelict vehicles from this car park.

The new car parking measures will be monitored over time to see its effectiveness.

The Minister of Transport, the Hon Paul Balban, said:“Europa Point is one of the main leisure areas in Gibraltar which is regularly visited by Gibraltarians and tourists alike. This new parking arrangement is intended to positively manage our parking stock in this location so that parking spaces are readily available for users either for leisure or sporting activities.”





