Minister Cortes Meets With Gibraltarians For A Multilingual Society

Written by YGTV Team on 20 January 2023 .

Minister for Education and Culture John Cortes met with John Manuel Enriles and Dale Buttigieg of the newly formed Gibraltarians for a Multilingual Society (GMS), together with senior representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The discussion centered on the importance, and the benefits of ensuring that Gibraltar remains a multilingual society. All agreed on this and discussed activities and plans that are being developed in various areas to promote multilingualism.

Minister for Education and Culture, the Hon John Cortes, commented: “Multilingualism is part of what makes Gibraltar. Itis important socially, professionally and economically and benefits mental health and ability and creativity. We have an obligation to do all we can to protect our ‘llanito’ as well as to ensure that we take the opportunity that our community offers us to be able to work professionally in more than one language. My teams at Culture and Education share this commitment. I fully support Gibraltarians for a Multilingual Society in their endeavours”.





