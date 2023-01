Lt Cdr Adam Colman Leaving Call On The Governor

Lt Cdr Adam Colman paid a courtesy call on The Governor today as he relinquishes his two year command of the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron.

A spokesperson from the Office of The Governor said: “He leaves Gibraltar to attend the Intermediate Staff Course at Shrivenham before a short period on board HMS DEFENDER (Type 45 Destroyer) before starting the Principle Warfare Officers Course at HMS COLLINGWOOD in June.”