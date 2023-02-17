Disability Society Donates Inclusive Barbie Dolls To St Martin’s School

The Disability Society have sourced and donated three Barbie dolls, two who are wheelchair users and one with hearing aids, to St Martin’s School.

A statement from the Disability Society follows below:

The Disability Society was approached by staff at St Martin’s for information on  inclusive dolls. After making enquiries the Society found that the Barbie range did  have such dolls. The Society was helped by Kids Stuff in Wells, Somerset in the UK  who sourced three dolls who are wheelchair users and one with hearing aids. These  were delivered in person by a member of staff who was visiting Gibraltar. The  Society is very happy to donate these dolls to St Martin’s School and wish to thank all  those who made this possible. 



