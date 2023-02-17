Disability Society Donates Inclusive Barbie Dolls To St Martin’s School

Written by YGTV Team on 17 February 2023 .

The Disability Society have sourced and donated three Barbie dolls, two who are wheelchair users and one with hearing aids, to St Martin’s School.

A statement from the Disability Society follows below:

The Disability Society was approached by staff at St Martin’s for information on inclusive dolls. After making enquiries the Society found that the Barbie range did have such dolls. The Society was helped by Kids Stuff in Wells, Somerset in the UK who sourced three dolls who are wheelchair users and one with hearing aids. These were delivered in person by a member of staff who was visiting Gibraltar. The Society is very happy to donate these dolls to St Martin’s School and wish to thank all those who made this possible.





