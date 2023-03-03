Jose Luis Diez Flag To Be Exhibited At The Gibraltar National Museum

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2023 .

The Gibraltar National Museum will be exhibiting the original Republican flag of the Jose Luis Diez at the Gibraltar National Museum as from today until Easter Monday.

A statement from Government follows below:

A book telling the story of the Jose Luis Diez, a Spanish Republican Navy warship whose crew sought refuge in Gibraltar in 1938 during the Spanish Civil War was published in December 2021.

The book -“Red Ship and Red Tape” – tells this intriguing story and the involvement of Gibraltarians in offering assistance to the crew.

The book was launched at the John Mackintosh Hall with presentations by the writers and researchers who took part in the project.

At the time the Chief Minister described the episode it as an important chapter for Gibraltarians.

The Spanish edition of the book was launched yesterday at 7pm at the Mancomunidad de Municipios in Algeciras.

The Chief Minister attended the event and reiterated the importance of this moment in the history of Gibraltarians, Spaniards in the Campo de Gibraltar and Spanish Republicans beyond the region.

During his speech he announced that, as Gibraltar’s contribution to the launch of the Spanish edition of the book, The Gibraltar National Museum will be exhibiting the original Republican flag of the Jose Luis Diez as from today, Friday 3rd March, until Easter Monday. This will give an opportunity for all interested or involved in this historical incident to visit and view the flag, a crucial piece of material culture that represents the trials and tribulations of those who suffered this sad episode.





