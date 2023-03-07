SDGG Says Verdemar’s Submarine Comments Are “Hypocritical”

Written by YGTV Team on 07 March 2023 .

The SDGG says it notes the recent comments made by Verdemar in the Spanish media in relation to the visit of HMS Audacious S122 to Gibraltar.

A statement continued: “The SDGG considers it is hypocritical for the Spanish group to complain about the visit of submarines to Gibraltar but that it does not do so in respect of the same when it takes place in the Rota base, which is also in Andalucia.

“Be that as it may, the SDGG is of the view that it is right and proper that His Majesty’s Royal Navy makes use of Gibraltar’s excellent port facilities whilst it seeks to keep international waters safe and that such actions reaffirm and strengthen Gibraltar’s British sovereignty.



“Additionally, in the SDGG’s view, the safety and security of Gibraltar and the surrounding area, including the Campo de Gibraltar, is not compromised by the visit of such vessels or their non-nuclear repairs. Indeed, the safety and security of the whole of the UK, the British family of Nations (including Gibraltar), NATO countries and Western Europe generally (the latter two including Spain and the Campo de Gibraltar) are enhanced by the UK's nuclear submarine fleet and the permanently at sea nuclear deterrent. Gibraltar's role in that is something Gibraltar should be proud of and which a strategic analysis should show Verdemar is in all our interests.



“Finally, it goes without saying that the presence of such vessels in Gibraltar is a matter exclusively for the United Kingdom, its Ministry of Defence and the people of Gibraltar, not any third party.”