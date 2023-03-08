Spring Visual Arts Competition 2023

The annual Spring Visual Arts Competition will be held from 17th and 27th May 2023 at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, Casemates Square.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over as of 16th May 2023 and includes painting, sculpture, photography, and video categories. Artists may submit a maximum of five entries but no more than two per category. Works must be original and not entered in previous competitions, except for those entered in the Competition for Young Artists. A £10 Entry Fee will be applicable.

The prizes are as follows:

The Ministry of Culture Award for the Overall Winner - £3000

Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting Award - £750

Sculpture Award - £750

Photography Award - £750

Video Award - £750

There will also be the following awards in the Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting category:

‘Best Gibraltar Theme’ – The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award - £1000 • ‘Best Young Artist’ – Sovereign Gibraltar - £1000

The Overall Winner, Best Gibraltar Theme and Best Young Artist winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and rules are available from:

www.culture.gi/forms

The John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square

GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road

Entries for the video category must be submitted via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or handed in atthe John Mackintosh Hall from Wednesday 12th to Friday 14th April 2023.

Entries for all other categories must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Wednesday 3rd to Friday 5th May 2023, between 4.00pm and 7.00pm.

For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on Tel. 20067236.