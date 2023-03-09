Hearing Loss: A Common Disability Often Neglected

Written by YGTV Team on 09 March 2023 .

Mr. Chiti-Batelli, GHA ENT Consultant, will deliver a lecture on causes, treatment and management of hearing loss and related disorders and its impact on the individual and the society as a whole.

The event will take place is in the John Mackintosh Hall theatre on the 17th March 2023 at 18:00 hours. It is organised in coordination with Gibraltar Hearing Issues & Tinnitus Association (GHITA) and it is supported by the GHA and Public Health Gibraltar.



As reported by the World Health Organization, "Over 190 million people in the European region live with some degree of hearing loss. This figure is projected to rise to over 230 million by 2050. Ear and hearing problems are among the most common health issues, and 60% of them can be identified and addressed at the primary level of care”.



Yet, hearing health remains a neglected aspect of overall physical health awareness, even though it leads to some serious medical, social, professional and psychological issues, such as memory loss, social isolation and severe depression.



Up to 60% of paediatric hearing loss occurs due to preventable causes and approximately one- third of persons over 65 years are affected by disabling hearing loss.



