Government Reacts To Resignation Of Dominic Raab

Written by YGTV Team on 21 April 2023 .

Below follows the Chief Minister's comments on the recent resignation of Dominic Raab:

The Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo worked very well with Dominic Raab during his time as Brexit Secretary and as Foreign Secretary.

Mr Raab showed throughout a deep understanding of the issues and a solid determination to defend and uphold the wishes and the interests of Gibraltar and its people.

At the same time, the Government of Gibraltar has always enjoyed, and continues to enjoy, a strong and professional working relationship with countless senior officials and diplomats who have assisted Gibraltar on our journey to leave the European Union and in the ongoing negotiations to secure a future relationship with it.

Both Mr Raab and all officials involved in the negotiations have at every stage been committed to delivering the outcomes that the Government of Gibraltar has publicly explained it is seeking on behalf of the People of Gibraltar.