GFSC Appoints Emma Lejeune To The Board

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2023 .

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has appointed Emma Lejeune, a partner at ISOLAS LLP, to the Board.

A statement from ISOLAS LLP follows below:

This appointment is a significant achievement for Emma Lejeune, who has a wealth of experience in the field of financial services regulation and is well-respected in the legal sector.

The GFSC is responsible for the regulation and supervision of financial services in Gibraltar established by the Financial Services Act as part of the Government's commitment to strengthening the regulatory framework for the financial services sector. The board of the GFSC is made up of individuals with a diverse range of skills and expertise in the financial sector.

Emma’s appointment to the Board of the GFSC is a testament to her expertise within the financial services sector having over 15 years’ experience advising clients on various regulatory matters. Emma expressed her enthusiasm for the role, saying she is "honoured to be appointed to the board of the GFSC and looks forward to working with the Commission and contributing to the ongoing stability and integrity of financial services offered in Gibraltar”. Emma went on to say how grateful she is to the Minister for Financial Services and the Chairman and CEO of the Commission for the opportunity.

ISOLAS LLP CEO, Marcus Killick OBE, (and former CEO of the GFSC) congratulated Emma on her appointment to the board saying. “Emma’s experience and expertise make her an excellent addition to the FSC Board, I have no doubt that her contributions will be invaluable, I wish Emma all the very best in this exciting new chapter in her career”.