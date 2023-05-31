Hindu Community Of Gibraltar Re-Elects President And Announces Managing Committee

Written by YGTV Team on 31 May 2023 .

The Hindu Community of Gibraltar have announced the re-election of Sunil Chandiramani as President for another year following the Annual General Meeting held on May 22, 2023, at the Hindu Temple.

A statement from the Hindu Community of Gibraltar follows below:

The AGM was attended by community members and served as a platform to discuss the progress and future plans of the community organisation. Among other matters covered in his annual report, Mr. Chandiramani expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the assistance offered to the Hindu Community by the Government of Gibraltar and provided updates on consular activities with the High Commission of India, including assistance in processing visa applications locally.

Following the elections, Sunil Chandiramani is supported by a dedicated and capable managing committee that was elected to serve alongside him. The members of the committee are: • Honorary Vice President: Mrs. Parissa Khiani

Honorary Secretary: Mr. Neil Samtani

Honorary Treasurer: Mr. Kevin Sookhee

Committee Members: Mr. Vijay Gopwani, Mrs. Priyana Budhrani, Mrs. Roli Daswani, and Ms. Prerna Melwani

Co-Opted Committee Members: Ms. Bharkha Samtani and Mr. Mahesh Dhanwani

With this dynamic team in place, the Hindu Community of Gibraltar is excited to embark on a new chapter. The inclusion of newcomers and the equal representation of five women and five men within the managing committee reflect the community's commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Looking ahead, the managing committee aims to build upon the achievements of the past years and continue working diligently to serve the community.

The managing committee is committed to engagement within the broader Gibraltarian community, to share and promote Hindu social and cultural understanding for members and the general public, and to foster closer ties with other local associations.





